Shop owner found charred to death in Nagercoil

KANNIYAKUMARI: A man was found charred to death near ST Hindu College at Bharathi Nager in Nagercoil on Saturday. Police sources said the man was identified as K Velu (46) from Vaithiyanathapuram, who was running a provision shop at Kavimani nager.

Kanniyakumari SP R Stalin, Nagercoil ASP V Lalith Kumar and forensic experts searched the spot and held an investigation. A stone was found near the body.

Kottar police registered a murder case and a special team led by the Inspector M Arul Prakash launched the investigation. Besides, three other special teams were found to trace the accused.

A police officer said that over 50 per cent of the body was burnt and injuries were found to the head. The accused had stoned him to death and burnt him with his two-wheeler. He must have been murdered while he was returning home from the shop.

The body was sent to Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital where the postmortem was performed. Special teams have been verifying CCTV footage. The motive of the murder is not yet known.