‘Thozhi’ hostels in eight more dists to offer working women home away from home

CHENNAI: New ‘Thozhi’ working women hostels will be established in Kanchipuram, Erode, Dharmapuri, Sivaganga, Theni, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ranipet and Karur districts at a cost of Rs 72 crore, said Chief Minister MK Stalin at the International Women’s Day celebrations here on Saturday.

These hostels – with a total capacity of 700 beds – will be equipped with 24/7 security, biometric entry, Wi-Fi and purified drinking water facilities, the CM said.

Stalin also handed over 250 autorickshaws, including 100 pink autos, to women self-help group (SHG) members and granted Rs 3.5 crore in educational assistance to five Dalit girl students pursuing higher studies abroad. Additionally, appointment orders were handed over to female students trained under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin recalled how Dravidian ideologue Periyar dedicated his life to women’s liberation and what Periyar said that if the human race wants to put an end to slavery it can only be done if the idea of women as slaves is eradicated. “That is why women were given their rights back during the Dravidian movement,” he said.