TN farmers urge to settle bridge demolition to ensure inter-linking project gets surplus water

THOOTHUKUDI: Sathankulam farmers, who are the final beneficiaries of the Thamirabarani-Nambiar-Karumeniyar river interlinking project, urged the Tirunelveli district administration to break the lower bridge across a link canal at Thimmarajapuram near Kallidaikurichi, so that the canal could carry the designed capacity of 3,200 cusecs of surplus water from Kannadian canal. The river interlinking project was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin, a month ago.
In a petition, the Sathankulam farmers said a lower bridge at Thimmarajapuram on the flood carrier from Kannadian Canal to the water storage established at Thinaiyoorani, where the surplus water is diverted to Sathankulam and Thisayanvilai under the river interlinking projects.
The lower bridge on the flood carrier obstructed the water flow. Even though a high level bridge was constructed in Thimmarajapuram, the lower bridge has not been demolished.
Sathankulam South Farmers Association president Lourdumani said the flood carrier is designed to carry 3,200 cusecs of water, but the lower bridge reduces the water flow to 2,000 cusecs. Thus, it reduces the inflow into the Nambiyar and Karumeniyar, which drains into ML Theri in Sathankulam, he said.
Sources said the Thimmarajapuram villagers have opposed demolition of the lower bridge stating that their temple cars will not pass on the new bridges. Temples belonging to three different communities have temple cars, which could run only on the old bridge, the villagers said.
"The Water Resources Department (WRD) should make necessary alterations to run the temple car on the new bridge," villagers said.
An official said that the water is being supplied for the ongoing agriculture season. Once the cultivation season ends this year, alterations to the new bridge and talks with the villagers will be conducted to break the lower bridge," the official added.