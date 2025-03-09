TN farmers urge to settle bridge demolition to ensure inter-linking project gets surplus water

THOOTHUKUDI: Sathankulam farmers, who are the final beneficiaries of the Thamirabarani-Nambiar-Karumeniyar river interlinking project, urged the Tirunelveli district administration to break the lower bridge across a link canal at Thimmarajapuram near Kallidaikurichi, so that the canal could carry the designed capacity of 3,200 cusecs of surplus water from Kannadian canal. The river interlinking project was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin, a month ago.

In a petition, the Sathankulam farmers said a lower bridge at Thimmarajapuram on the flood carrier from Kannadian Canal to the water storage established at Thinaiyoorani, where the surplus water is diverted to Sathankulam and Thisayanvilai under the river interlinking projects.

The lower bridge on the flood carrier obstructed the water flow. Even though a high level bridge was constructed in Thimmarajapuram, the lower bridge has not been demolished.