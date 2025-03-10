20 more police personnel transferred from Perambur station over Mayiladuthurai double murder case

MAYILADUTHURAI: At least 20 more police personnel of various ranks at the Perambur police station have been transferred as a fallout of the murder of two young men in the Muttam village of the Mayiladuthurai district in February.

Mayiladuthurai SP G Stalin issued the transfer orders on Saturday. The transferred cops include seven head constables, five Grade-1 constables and four Grade-2 constables. They have been transferred to various police stations across the district for their alleged failure to crack down on illegal liquor sales which were opposed by the slain youths.

Two 20-year-old men were stabbed to death in Muttam on February 14. Several activists demanded action against Perambur police station personnel for failing to prevent the murders of the youths — an engineering student, B Harisakthi from Srinivasapuram, and an electrician, K Harish from Muttam.

Earlier, the families of the two murdered youths, activists and a few political parties alleged that Harish and Harisakthi were eliminated for opposing the illegal liquor sales in the villages and demanded action against the police personnel for failing to act against the mafia.

Earlier four personnel from the station were transferred after protests erupted over the murders. They were the station house officer (SHO), two sub-inspectors and a special branch constable.

Also, Thanjavur DIG Ziaul Haque had moved the SHO Inspector CT Nagavalli Ganesh to the waiting list and posted Inspector N Malaichamy from Swamimalai as the new SHO in Perambur.

Additionally, around 50 other cops were transferred across Mayiladuthurai last week citing reasons such as completion of three years of service at a single station and personal requests.