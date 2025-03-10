Anna University deploys fuel-operated drones to combat whiteflies in coconut farms

CHENNAI: The Centre For Aerospace Research (CASR) at Anna University has initiated a pest management project in which fuel-operated drones are utilised to tackle high populations of whiteflies affecting coconut farms, especially in the Pollachi region.

CASR sources said a small-scale trial carried out recently at five coconut farms in Pollachi yielded significant results. During the pilot project, several litres of organic solution — prepared by the farmers — were sprayed on the crown of trees using fuel-operated drones to carry the heavy payload.

CASR director Senthil Kumar, who is overseeing the project, said there was no concrete solution to the pest problem. Before using drones, farmers were able to apply pesticide on the trees only up to 10-12 feet from the ground, he said.

“The farmers were left with no option other than cutting off the [affected] trees. A few farmers approached us for help, following which we chalked out the project,” he said.

Sharing the project details, Senthil said the team initially had to survey the farms and geo-tag the trees — attaching a geographical location and other details like height to a tree. Taking five farms as test cases, they attempted spraying the organic formula, prepared using items like neem oil, cow dung, camphor powder, and turmeric, using an electric drone, which proved largely ineffective, he said.