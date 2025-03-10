CCMC identifies unregistered street vendors for ID cards, business loans

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun identifying street vendors who are yet to receive identity cards, enabling them to avail business loans under various government schemes.

According to CCMC officials, around 14,438 street vendors across the city have already been identified and issued ID cards, with approximately 2,400 vendors still pending registration.

The CCMC has engaged dedicated agencies to visit streets, markets, and public spaces to ensure no vendor is left out. The identified vendors include those operating near weekly markets, bus stands, roadsides, temples, and pushcarts. They are required to submit a copy of their Aadhaar card and bank details to register, and the entire process is conducted free of charge.

CCMC’s health department officials stated that once the vendors are registered, they will be recommended for loan assistance, and their financial aid is provided in installments, starting with Rs 10,000 in the first phase, followed by Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 in subsequent phases if previous repayments are made on time.