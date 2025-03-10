Coimbatore municipal corporation appoints additional medical staff for UPHC

COIMBATORE: Aiming to enhance healthcare services in the city, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has appointed additional medical personnel for its Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs). These facilities have been operating with insufficient staff.

CCMC sources said around 10 doctors, 25 nurses, and seven laboratory technicians have been appointed to these centres. Among the newly recruited doctors, seven received their appointment orders from Chief Minister M K Stalin on February 26.

These doctors will now be stationed at UPHCs in Ramanathapuram, Thudiyalur, Kalveerampalayam, Selvapuram, VVM Home, Ganapathy, and KK Pudur.

In addition to doctor appointments, five lab technicians have already been instated, while two more are expected to receive their posting soon. The appointment of 25 nurses has also been completed.

CCMC currently manages 32 UPHCs. Additionally, staffing for the district’s Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWCs) is also underway. Of the proposed 63 UHWCs, 45 were inaugurated last year but have been functioning without designated medical officers. Officials are optimistic that these vacancies will be filled in the coming months.