Distress calls to Tele-MANAS helpline in TN double in a year; exam stress a key trigger

TIRUCHY: A tenth-grade student sat in his room alone, staring at his mathematics board exam results. He had failed. He couldn’t bear to see his parents’ disappointment. His hands trembled as he dialed the Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) helpline 14416.
“He was overwhelmed with sadness, guilt, and anxiety. He kept repeating that he had let everyone down,” said a counsellor. Through months of follow-up counselling, the team provided him with a safe space to express his emotions. “We kept close tabs on him until he retook the exam,” the counsellor added. This time, he passed.
According to data accessed by TNIE, distress calls to Tele-MANAS — set up at both Directorate of Medical Services and at Institute of Mental Health campus in Chennai — have more than doubled in the past year, soaring from 37,258 calls in 2023 to 80,999 in 2024.
In January 2025 alone, 4,978 calls were made to the helpline. Since its launch in October 2022, the service has handled over 1,26,451 incoming calls across TN. Data reveal that the sharpest rise in distress calls occurs between March and September, coinciding with board examinations, competitive entrance tests like NEET, and result announcements.
“Our data show a direct correlation between exam stress and the increase in distress calls,” said Dr V Venkatesh Madan Kumar, coordinator of Tele-MANAS. “After board exam results, we reach out to students who have failed. Once NEET results are announced, we also contact aspirants, especially repeaters, to provide counselling with their consent.”
Over 70% of callers are in the age group of 20-40. One such call came from a 23-year-old woman working in Thanjavur. She had been enduring relentless mental pressure from her employer over a small debt. It had escalated into harassment, making her feel trapped and afraid. Through a series of counselling sessions she slowly found her voice. “She told us that she felt reassured and confident to stand up for herself.”
In another case, a divorced mother — juggling work and caregiving for her ailing mother and child — reached out, consumed by loneliness and thoughts of suicide. She was connected to a district mental health officer in Chennai for support and medication.
There are only 400 psychiatrists practising in TN. Dr C Ramasubramanian, senior psychiatrist and founder of the Speak2Us helpline, said his service receives around 250-300 calls daily. “The numbers reflect a positive shift. People are seeking help instead of suffering in silence. Any mental health issue is treatable ... Early intervention through counselling is crucial,” he said.
In 2022, Tele-MANAS made just 946 follow-up calls. That number jumped to 21,510 in 2023 and soared to 56,526 in 2024. In January 2025 alone, 5,512 follow-up calls were made, exceeding the number of inbound distress calls.
Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of SNEHA helpline, said, “Many feel better after the first call, but without support, they can spiral again. There is still stigma, fear. But there is also hope. The fact that people are calling means they want to be heard.”