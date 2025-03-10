Distress calls to Tele-MANAS helpline in TN double in a year; exam stress a key trigger

TIRUCHY: A tenth-grade student sat in his room alone, staring at his mathematics board exam results. He had failed. He couldn’t bear to see his parents’ disappointment. His hands trembled as he dialed the Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) helpline 14416.

“He was overwhelmed with sadness, guilt, and anxiety. He kept repeating that he had let everyone down,” said a counsellor. Through months of follow-up counselling, the team provided him with a safe space to express his emotions. “We kept close tabs on him until he retook the exam,” the counsellor added. This time, he passed.

According to data accessed by TNIE, distress calls to Tele-MANAS — set up at both Directorate of Medical Services and at Institute of Mental Health campus in Chennai — have more than doubled in the past year, soaring from 37,258 calls in 2023 to 80,999 in 2024.

In January 2025 alone, 4,978 calls were made to the helpline. Since its launch in October 2022, the service has handled over 1,26,451 incoming calls across TN. Data reveal that the sharpest rise in distress calls occurs between March and September, coinciding with board examinations, competitive entrance tests like NEET, and result announcements.

“Our data show a direct correlation between exam stress and the increase in distress calls,” said Dr V Venkatesh Madan Kumar, coordinator of Tele-MANAS. “After board exam results, we reach out to students who have failed. Once NEET results are announced, we also contact aspirants, especially repeaters, to provide counselling with their consent.”