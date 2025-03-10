DMK MPs to raise delimitation issue in Parliament, reach out to leaders of seven states

CHENNAI: In a consultative meeting held under the chairmanship of DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, party MPs have resolved to draw attention to the alleged delimitation issue in the Parliament. The meeting of DMK MPs came on the eve of the resumption of the session on Monday.

The MPs will also coordinate with the political leaders of seven states which stand to be affected by the alleged delimitation and bring them together in the fight against it, as discussed in the meeting held at the party headquarters on Sunday.

According to sources, the CM said each team comprising a minister and an MP will separately visit each of these seven states and explain the situation to leaders there in person. This was also to invite the other state parties’ representatives to the Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation convened by the CM on March 22.

Sources said a team led by minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is leaving for Kerala, while minister EV Velu’s team is visiting Andhra Pradesh. The team headed by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi is expected to visit West Bengal, while TRB Rajaa is headed to Odisha. Other teams are yet to be formed.

Meanwhile, three resolutions were adopted at the meeting, the first of which criticised the union government for its “confusing” explanations on the methodology for delimitation, which is likely to be done on the basis of population. The resolution said the BJP has plotted to decrease the number of MPs of the southern states, including Tamil Nadu which excelled in implementing population-control measures.