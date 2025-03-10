EPS sets up war room; warns of action against erring functionaries ahead of 2026 TN assembly elections

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is gearing up for the 2026 Assembly election with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami setting up a war room of sorts. This will help keep track of the party’s grassroots-level affairs as well as to validate reports sent by office-bearers on booth committees, filling vacancies, etc, sources said.

This war room, which is already operational, was revealed by Palaniswami during a four-hour interaction held with functionaries from all 82 party districts through video conference on Sunday.

According to sources, Palaniswami told the partymen that he has been regularly getting information about what is happening in the party units across the state through office-bearers from around 400 staff of this ‘war room’.

Palaniswami told the office-bearers that he has been monitoring all of them and he would not hesitate to take action against those who err. The meeting was aimed to boost the morale of grassroots-level functionaries and such meetings would continue. Palaniswami interacted with office-bearers of around 20 party districts randomly selected and sought their views.

On speculation that Palaniswami warned some office-bearers having connections with senior DMK functionaries, an AIADMK office-bearer replied in the negative and said Palaniswami only cautioned the district-level office-bearers to be vigilant and work hard in the areas where ministers and senior DMK functionaries were monitoring election work.