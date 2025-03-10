Off the cuff | Senate secret saga

At Bharathiar University’s 88th senate meeting on January 31, things took a dramatic turn. An IAS officer was running the show, but a senate member threw a spanner in the works—raising questions about alleged saree purchase scams and shady dealings in the herbal garden. The principal backed the demand for answers. The response? A polite promise of an “investigation”.

Then, out of nowhere, the principal got a transfer order—far, far away. Coincidence? Not quite. A desperate plea to the Chief Minister’s office stopped the move. But the message was loud and clear: at Bharathiar University, speaking up can come at a cost.

Baa-rmy release

In Perumanallur, Tiruppur district, a goat thief’s luck turned out to be better than the goat’s. A local police team, during a routine night patrol, caught a man stealing a goat from a farmland—apparently for a meat shop. The cops hauled him to the station, ready to take action.

But then, the meat shop owners stepped in. Allegedly, they flexed their influence. And just like that, the thief walked free. The case? Quietly buried. While the goat’s fate remains unclear, the incident has left locals questioning who’s really calling the shots in Perumanallur—law enforcement or the meat mafia.