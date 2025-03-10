Pipeline leak near Tiruppur releases dye effluents into Noyyal river

TIRUPPUR: A break in pipeline taking effluent from dyeing units to the common effluent treatment plant on Saturday resulted in waste water flowing into the Noyyal near Mangalam town.

Farmers complained that untreated effluent had flowed into some farmlands in the area. Pollution control board (PCB) officials are investigating.

KS Thirugnanasampandan, chief coordinator of Noyyal Farmers Protection Association, said, “The Noyyal river starts in Coimbatore, flows through Tiruppur and Erode, and drains into the Cauvery river at Karur.

There are many farmers who depend on this river. The Noyyal is already polluted by industrial effluents. Now, due to negligence of PCB officials, dye effluents are getting mixed in the river.”

According to him, the leakage happened on Saturday evening in Mangalam on the right bank of the Noyyal. This resulted in dye effluents mixing with the river. Effluents from dyeing units at Mangalam are taken to the CETP in Sultanpet through the pipe.