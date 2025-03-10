'Rein in your tongue...': Stalin hits back at Pradhan for acting like a 'supreme ruler,' insulting TN MPs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday strongly criticized Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan for his recent remarks targeting Tamil Nadu MPs. Taking to social media, Stalin accused Pradhan of being arrogant and acting as if he were a supreme ruler.

"You, who have been deceiving us by withholding funds meant for Tamil Nadu, are now questioning the civility of our MPs?" Stalin asked in a sharp rebuke. He also accused the Union Minister of insulting the people of Tamil Nadu and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed such statements.

The Chief Minister went on to share a letter from Mr. Pradhan, which stated that the Tamil Nadu government had rejected the MoU for the PM SHRI scheme due to opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language policy. "Isn’t it you who admitted this in writing?" Mr. Stalin pointed out.