Three special teams formed to arrest gang behind looting in TN's Dharmapuri district

DHARMAPURI: Superintendent of Police S S Maheswaran formed three special teams to arrest a gang that broke into a residence near Kovilur, Nallampallai and looted over 100 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to sources, D Sherlin (44), who works as teacher in an aided school near Kovilur, lives with her mother. Recently she moved to Vellore for treatment. On Saturday, she returned late in the night and found the doors open. Upon investigating, she found that around 100 sovereigns of jewellery and over Rs 1.5 lakh cash were missing.

She immediately notified the Adhiyamankottai police who rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The forensic team collected evidence. SP SS Maheswaran, who inspected the spot formed three special teams.

Kovilur village lies close to the Salem - Dharmapuri - Krishnagiri national highway and burglars could have noted the house and robbed it.

The special team is collecting CCTV footage along highway and reviewing the footage to potentially identify the robbers, police said.