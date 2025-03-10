VCK chief accuses Sangh Parivar of meddling in Thiruparankundram Hill row

MADURAI: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan accused the Sangh Parivar of meddling in the Thiruparankundram Hill row and urged Hindus to recognise that there were no issues between Hindus and Muslims in this matter.

Speaking at a gathering organised by Matha Nallinakka Amaippugal, which sought unity after the court dismissed a petition to hold a rally and public meeting for religious harmony, Thirumavalavan criticised the police and district administration for denying permission. He stressed that the DMK government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is committed to social harmony. However, some officials act against the government’s vision, he said.

The VCK leader called on ‘real’ Hindus to identify who truly safeguards Hinduism and criticised the Sangh Parivar for spreading hatred against Muslims, Christians, and other minorities. He urged religious leaders, saints, and mutt heads to condemn the political misuse of religion.

Citing an incident in Periyakulam, Thirumavalavan pointed out that Hindu outfits support Adi Dravidars only when it serves their political agenda but remain silent when caste Hindus oppress them. “Have the BJP or RSS ever intervened when Adi Dravidars were denied temple entry?” he asked.