Vijay's optimism for TVK victory overlooks historical hard work, mobilisation

CHENNAI: At the recent meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), its founder and actor Vijay, in his bid to counter naysayers and offer hope to party cadres about winning the 2026 Assembly elections, drew parallel with the historic victories of the DMK and the AIADMK in 1967 and 1977, respectively.

According to him, many point to TVK’s inexperience and predominant presence of youngsters as factors that will impede their winning chances. Asking his cadres to ignore such skeptics, he said TVK will make history just as the DMK and the AIADMK did when they were new parties and their respective leaders — CN Annadurai (Anna) and MG Ramachandran — were largely backed by youngsters.

However, what Vijay overlooks, perhaps deliberately, is the years of hard work, diligent planning and, importantly, the political mobilisation that culminated in the landmark victories of the two parties in 1967 and 1977.

In 1967, the DMK became the first regional party in independent India to capture power in a state with clear majority. To stress that it was not an “overnight success” story would be an understatement.

While the foundation of the party — the Dravidian movement — could be traced even earlier, the DMK itself was 18 years old when it came to power in 1967. The credit largely goes to Anna, who used his political acumen, built a party organisation with a strong cadre base, and effectively used mass media like cinema, drama and newspapers to mobilise people towards the party’s cause of opposing the “hegemony” of the north and Brahminism.