Youth arrested for burning shopkeeper alive in TN; search on for accomplice

KANNIYAKUMARI: A day after a provisional store owner was found charred to death near ST Hindu College at Kavimani Nagar in Nagercoil, the Kottar police arrested a youth in connection with the murder on Sunday.

The accused person has been identified as T Sudhan (26) of Tirumalapuram. A search is on to trace another suspect involved in the crime.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as K Velu (46) of Vaithiyanathapuram, ran a provisional store at Bharathi Nager. On Saturday, while he was returning home, Sudhan along with another person, waylaid him at Kavimani Nager and demanded money. Though the accused had expected a high amount, Velu only had Rs 650 with him, which he refused to give them.

Irked over this, the duo attacked Velu using a stone and snatched the money. They allegedly poured petrol over him and set him and his two-wheeler on fire, sources said. They added that Sudhan had earlier resided near Velu's shop and they knew each other.

It may be noted that several cases, including murder, are already pending against Sudhan. Meanwhile, a search is on to trace the other accused in the case.