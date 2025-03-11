After UK, maestro Ilaiyaraaja to take symphony to 13 countries

CHENNAI: Returning from his debut performance of Symphony No 1 ‘Valiant’ in London at the age of 82, maestro Ilaiyaraaja said that this was just the beginning. He is set to perform the symphony in 13 countries, including Paris (France) in September and Dubai (UAE) on October 6.

“Don’t think what I will do after this, since I’m 82. I’m beyond any of your yardsticks,” he said.

Recalling his journey from Pannaipuram, Ilaiyaraaja said that he rose to this position on his own.

“I wish youngsters take me as an example to progress in their own fields and make the country proud,” he said.

On behalf of the state government, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu received Ilaiyaraaja at the airport. Functionaries of BJP and VCK also greeted him, apart from several of his fans.

Thanking the people of Tamil Nadu for showering immeasurable love and affection on him when he left for London, Ilaiyarajaa said, “Because of your affectionate send-off and best wishes, God showered his grace on me to perform well.”