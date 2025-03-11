Bharathiar varsity hikes fee for PhD paper submission

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University has increased fees for submitting synopses, theses, and revisions by as much as twice, leaving PhD scholars in a state of shock. According to university sources, the last fee revision was done in 2019. The revised fee structure will come into effect in April.

The university recently sent a circular about fee hike to the Centre for Research Evaluation, university departments, and affiliated colleges regarding this.

Stating that the revised charges were exorbitant and would affect them financially, PhD scholars urged the university to withdraw it . A PhD scholar who did not wish to be named said several students from economically weaker sections are pursuing PhDs in various university and government colleges.

He said the university’s decision to nearly double synopsis and thesis submission fees would place a heavy financial burden on students who already find it difficult to manage personal and education expenses. He said 10%-20% fee increase would have been reasonable as the university is revising fees after six years.

A faculty member said the university has revised fees steeply only to generate more revenue, but the decision would affect students financially.

Further, he said the fee hike was implemented without considering students welfare.

When asked about it, university registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan said the fees hike was nominal and is being revised after five years.

She added that compared to other universities, the fee is less in Bharathiar University.