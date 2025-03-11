Child sex assault: Madras HC grants week’s time for government to file report on compensation

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has granted a week’s time to the state government to file a report on compensation to be paid to a minor girl who was subjected to sexual assault in Chennai.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan, while hearing a suo motu case and a habeas corpus petition on the sexual assault of the child, directed the state government to submit the report by Monday on the compensation to be paid under the provisions of the Pocso Act.

Meanwhile, Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak, representing the police, filed two reports in sealed cover in regarding the probe into the cases relating to the sexual assault and the leakage of the audio of the victim on social media. He submitted that the probe into the leakage was still on.

The bench stated that responsibility should be fixed not only on the person who had leaked it but also on those who shared it in violation of the provisions of the Pocso Act.

It may be recalled that the HC had constituted a special investigation team this year to probe the Anna Nagar sexual assault, the attacks on her parents by a woman inspector and the leakage of the audio clip.