CM Stalin opens Godrej’s Rs 515 crore facility in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated Godrej Consumer Products Limited’s (GCPL) first integrated green-field manufacturing facility in Chengalpattu district.

This state-of-the-art plant, spread over 27 acres, represents GCPL’s largest single investment - an impressive Rs 515 crore and employing over 1,000 people. The facility was opened just 13 months after its foundation stone was laid.

According to a release from the government, 50% of the workforce at the facility, which is expected to generate jobs for 1,110 people, will comprise women, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and members of the LGBTQIA+ community across shop floors.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said the company provided 50% employment opportunities for women, transgenders and differently-abled. The MoU for the project was signed in August 2023, and the foundation stone was laid during the Global Investors’ Meet in January 2024. The project was completed within 13 months.

“This project is an example of how our Dravidian model government works carefully and responsibly from the moment an MoU is signed. Tamil Nadu’s development is not only economic growth but also is all-inclusive ensuring social justice for all,” the CM said.

Industries Minister TRB Raja, MSMEs Minister TM Anbarasan and chairperson of Godrej Industries Group Nadir Godrej were also present.