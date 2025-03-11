Tamil Nadu

DMK delegation invites Odisha leaders, including Naveen Patnaik, for Chennai meeting on delimitation

The DMK has assigned delegations, including a minister and MP, to visit seven states affected by delimitation, meet local party leaders, explain the issue, and present Stalin's invitation for the meeting.
DMK delegation, including Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and MP Dayanidhi Maran, meets former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday to discuss Lok Sabha constituency delimitation issues.
DMK delegation, including Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and MP Dayanidhi Maran, meets former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday to discuss Lok Sabha constituency delimitation issues.Special Arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The DMK delegation, including Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, met former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday. They invited him to a meeting hosted by DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on March 22 to discuss strategies for addressing issues related to the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, expected in 2026.

Rajaa and Maran also met Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das for the same purpose.

The DMK has designated delegations, each with a minister and an MP, to travel to seven states that are likely to be affected by the delimitation, meet the leaders of different parties there, explain the situation and present the letter addressed by Stalin to invite them for the meeting.

Stalin had also appealed to parties from these States to nominate a member to the Joint Action Committee (JAC) he has proposed for a unified strategy on the issue and to create awareness among people.

Besides Odisha, the delegations would travel to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal and Punjab and muster their support against an "unfair" delimitation that may reduce the representations of these states in the parliament.

Naveen Patnaik
DMK
Dayanidhi Maran
MK Stalin
TRB Rajaa

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com