DMK delegation invites Odisha leaders, including Naveen Patnaik, for Chennai meeting on delimitation

CHENNAI: The DMK delegation, including Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, met former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday. They invited him to a meeting hosted by DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on March 22 to discuss strategies for addressing issues related to the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, expected in 2026.

Rajaa and Maran also met Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das for the same purpose.

The DMK has designated delegations, each with a minister and an MP, to travel to seven states that are likely to be affected by the delimitation, meet the leaders of different parties there, explain the situation and present the letter addressed by Stalin to invite them for the meeting.