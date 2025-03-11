Government clubs driver, conductor posts for all future transport corporation recruitment in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a move that seems to be aimed at phasing out the post of conductors in government buses, the transport department has combined the positions of conductor and driver, creating a new role - ‘Driver-cum-Conductor (DCC)’. This means only those holding both conductor and driver licenses will be eligible for permanent jobs in state transport undertakings.
The state transport corporations, already reeling under mounting debts amounting to several crores of rupees, are also facing a shortage of 13,000 workers. About 2,500 driver-cum-conductors are to be recruited during 2024-25.
While transport corporation officials termed the move as an effort to optimise resource utilisation, transport worker unions have strongly opposed the decision. They argue that those having only conductor’s licence will now need to obtain a driver’s licence to secure jobs, effectively leading to the eventual phasing out of the conductor post.
A G.O. to this effect was recently issued by department secretary K Phanindra Reddy, amending the Common Service Rules. The government has also set the minimum educational qualification for the driver-cum-conductor post as SSLC, while for the driver’s position, the requirement is a pass in 8th standard.
The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), which serves commuters on routes exceeding 300 kilometres, has been hiring driver-cum-conductors for several years. Now, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and six other Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) - Madurai, Kumbakonam, Salem, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, and Coimbatore - will follow suit. Currently, the eight state transport undertakings (STUs) employ 46,000 drivers and 41,000 conductors.
A senior official of TNSTC Villupuram told TNIE that hiring driver-cum-conductors would enhance the efficiency of bus depot operations. “Workers can be assigned to different roles during extended holidays, special occasions, and festival seasons. This will significantly reduce service cancellations,” the official said.
In August last year, as a one-time measure, the transport department permitted MTC and TNSTC Villupuram to hire 81 driver-cum-conductors. This decision has greatly benefited the corporations.
Arumuga Nainar, general secretary of Transport Employees Federation affiliated to CITU, said the move would create severe shortage of drivers. “People over 40 with only a conductor’s licence will no longer be eligible for jobs. Additionally, those without an SSLC qualification but holding a driver’s licence will be ineligible,” he said.
He further pointed out according to norms, the worker-to-bus ratio should be 2.65 persons per bus, but the state currently has only 2 persons per bus. “The original staff shortage across the eight transport corporations is approximately 30,000. This is an indirect attempt to fulfil the statutory worker to bus ratio norms,” he added.