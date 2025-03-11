Governor RN Ravi reignites V-C search panel row, says UGC chairman's nominee excluded in TN order

CHENNAI: An ongoing tussle between TN Governor R N Ravi and the state government over the composition of the committee for selecting state university vice-chancellors (V-Cs) is further delaying appointments. Currently, seven state universities are functioning without V-Cs.

On Tuesday, the Governor raised objections to the notification of the search committee for the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, coming under the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development managed by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Governor’s office, in a statement, alleged the government order dated January 28, 2025 "purposefully excluded" the name of UGC Chairman’s nominee in violation of the judgements of Supreme Court of India.

He “called upon” the Government of Tamil Nadu to recall the said notification.

He cited his letter dated October 24, 2024 that “directed” the government to notify the search committee “constituted” by the Governor with four members, which included Governor-Chancellor's nominee, the state government’s nominee, the university syndicate’s nominee and the UGC Chairman’s nominee.

The government order issued by the department, which was subsequently notified in the gazette, however, excluded the UGC Chairperson’s nominee and constituted the committee with three members.

The Raj Bhavan’s statement said the notification issued by the State government is “void ab initio” since it is contrary to the existing UGC regulations and prevailing orders of the Supreme Court.

"It is directed to notify the search committees for appointment of the Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Chennai), as constituted by the Chancellor, which includes the UGC Chairman’s nominee,” the statement said.

It can be recalled that the Governor has issued similar statements, reiterating the same arguments, against the constitution of three-member search committees, excluding UGC Chairperson’s nominees for few other universities.

The University of Madras, Anna University, Bharathiar University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, and Annamalai University are the others functioning without V-Cs at the moment.