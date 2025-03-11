Leopard captured after days of evading authorities in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A team from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) Coimbatore forest range, with the assistance of a veterinarian, successfully captured a leopard using a trap net and subsequently transferred it into a cage at Boopathy Raja Nagar in Onapalayam near Vadavalli on Monday night.

After receiving information that the leopard had taken shelter in an under-construction house in Boopathy Raja Nagar, the team arrived at the location and began monitoring its movements. The animal was later captured using a trap net, tranquilised, and then shifted into a cage.

According to sources, this is the same leopard that had ventured into the Bharathiar University campus, leading officials to evacuate students on 5 March as a precautionary measure. The big cat had also killed four goats at Chinnasamy Gounder Grove on 1 March. In another incident, it had killed four more goats belonging to Thangam near Kembanur.

Following public demand, Coimbatore forest range officials installed two cages in an attempt to capture the animal at Onapalayam. Cameras were also set up to track its movements. However, the leopard entered the under-construction house at Boopathy Raja Nagar at 11:35 pm, where it was eventually captured.

"The animal is healthy, and we will release it inside the reserve forest in ATR," said an official.