Mandatory online payments for scans at government hospitals leave patients in a fix in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: M Chitra from Viralimalai arrived early at Tiruchy’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), hoping to get her CT scan done quickly. Clutching Rs 500 in cash, she was taken aback when the hospital insisted on an online payment.

With only a basic keypad phone and no digital payment options, she had to rely on someone to make the payment. Chitra is not alone. Across Tamil Nadu, government hospitals have implemented a mandatory online payment system for CT and MRI scans under the orders of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd. (TNMSC).

While aimed at improving transparency, the policy has become a hurdle for rural patients, elderly individuals, and daily wage workers who rely on cash transactions. Hospitals in the state received orders to follow this order a month ago, say sources.

At hospitals in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, and other districts, many patients arrive with cash, unaware of the online payment rule. With no cash payment counters, they are left seeking help from strangers or hospital staff. K. Venkatachalam from Thiruverumbur, said, "A person handed me Rs 500 and asked me to pay on his behalf," he said.

S Ambika from Serakudi, Tiruchy, expressed her frustration: "Not everyone has a smartphone. The hospital should allow cash payments for people like us." A hospital staff at MGMGH burdened with guiding confused patients said "We spend extra time helping people who don’t understand online transactions, causing delays and crowding."

At the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai, Dean Dr Therani Rajan confirmed online payments are the norm but said, "Exceptions are made for those without access to digital transactions.” In Madurai’s Government Rajaji Hospital, Dean Dr Arul Sundaresh Kumar noted that many patients come from rural districts like Theni and Sivaganga where keypad phones are still common.