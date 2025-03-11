NEP 'destructive Nagpur plan,' will not accept it, says TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday dubbed the National Education Policy a "destructive Nagpur plan" and reiterated that the state would not accept it even if the union government was to provide Rs 10,000 crore.

Addressing a government event at Chengelpet near Chennai, Stalin said: "Yesterday, you would have seen Parliamentary proceedings on television. He is talking arrogantly that Tamil Nadu would be provided Rs 2,000 crore only if Hindi and Sanskrit are accepted. Who? It was Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan."

The state was opposing the National Education Policy since it would completely destroy the growth of education in Tamil Nadu.

"The NEP, rather than trying to bring students into education, has all action plans to ease students out of education," he alleged.

Assailing the NEP for allowing dominance of the union government in the matter of education, he listed several reasons for opposing it.

Injecting communalism into education, privatisation of education, creating a situation wherein only the rich could access higher education, public examination even for small children, NEET-like entrance examination for arts, science and engineering courses were among the reasons, the chief minister alleged.