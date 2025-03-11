‘Obtain PWD land opposite school, hand it to education department’: Tiruppur administration officials

TIRUPPUR: The school management committee (SMC) of Amaravathi Nagar Government High School submitted a petition to the district administration seeking them to hand over the Public Works Department (PWD) land opposite their school to the School Education Department for the construction of additional classrooms during the weekly grievance meeting held here on Monday.

They also stated that the Amaravathi Nagar Panchayat Union Middle School was upgraded to a Government High School in 2008, and currently, more than 100 students are studying there. However, even after the school was upgraded, new classrooms or adequate toilet facilities were not provided.

This is a reason for the decline in student enrollment. Currently, the students are using the 10 cents of land belonging to the PWD opposite the school as a temporary playground. Hence, the collector should take appropriate steps to obtain that land from PWD and hand it over to the School Education Department to build additional classrooms.

District administration officials said, “A letter from the CEO is also required for this. This will be brought to the attention of the relevant officials.”