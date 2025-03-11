Orange alert for south Tamil Nadu today, mercury to soar again from March 13

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for possible heavy to very heavy rain in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts on Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts, forecasting heavy rain at isolated locations.

For Wednesday (March 12), a yellow alert for possible heavy rain has been issued for isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

While dry weather prevailed across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal regions, with no significant rainfall recorded on Monday, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the southwest Bay of Bengal at 1.5km above sea level is expected to trigger widespread rains, starting Tuesday.

The met office said rains are mostly concentrated over south Tamil Nadu, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, from March 13 to March 15, some pockets of Tamil Nadu may experience above-normal (by 2°C-3°C) maximum temperatures.

For Chennai and its surrounding areas, partly cloudy skies are expected with moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on March 11. Maximum temperature is expected to range between 32-34°C, while minimum temperature will be between 22-24°C.