PDS shop damaged by elephants turns tipplers den in Vadavalli

COIMBATORE: A Public Distribution System (PDS) shop in Maruthapuram village, near Vadavalli in Coimbatore, has become an open bar for local drunkards after the civic supplies department abandoned it after wild elephants vandalised it two years ago.

In July 2023, two wild elephants, in an attempt to access the ship inside the PDS shop, broke open the steel shutter. However, the civil supplies department relocated the shop to a rented space in Abhirami Nagar rather than repairing the building and resuming services. Though this move was said to be temporary, no action has been taken to return to the building after renovation.

R Santhakumar, founder of the NGO Aaniver Organisation, said that about Rs 8 lakh was spent from the MP’s constituency development scheme in 2015-16 for the shop’s construction.

Santhakumar added that though the PDS shop was previously operated in a private building, a permanent concrete-roofed structure was built following multiple requests from the public residing in the village. After the construction, officials delayed occupying the new building, and then it was damaged by elephants. Instead of taking measures to repair the building and safeguard it against wildlife intrusion, the civil supplies department left it abandoned. Which is now misused by drunkards.