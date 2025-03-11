Students from Villupuram college discover Neolithic stone tools, Sangam-era disc tablets

VILLUPURAM: Postgraduate students from the History Department of Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, have discovered Neolithic stone tools estimated to be around 5,000 years old and Sangam-era disc tablets during a surface-level field study at the Thenpennai River near Perangiyur.

Students K Saravanan, P Rahul, E Bavatharani, R Sasikumar, B Jothilakshmi, J Ahasiya Parveen, S Sangeetha, E Sathya, and K Sophia found two polished Neolithic hand axes and disc tablets in a worn-out state.

Speaking about the discovery, the students said, “As postgraduate history students, we conducted a surface-level study at the Thenpennai River near Perangiyur, where we noticed two uniquely smooth black stones and disc-shaped objects. We presented our findings to Researcher C Emmanuel, who identified them as Neolithic hand axes and Sangam-era disc tablets.”

Researcher C Emmanuel said to TNIE, “The tools found at the Thenpennai River are identified as Neolithic hand axes. These axes have one sharp edge and a flat opposite side. Made of black stone, they have been polished and smoothed. The Neolithic period is dated between 3000 BCE and 1000 BCE.”