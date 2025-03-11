Supply glut pushes tomato prices to Rs 6 per kg in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: With summer approaching, tomato markets in Dharmapuri are seeing a glut in supply due to increase in production and lack of demand in other markets. As a result, one kilo of tomatoes is bought by traders at Rs 6 and sold in retail at Rs 10. A 15-kg crate is bought for Rs 120.

In Dharmapuri, tomatoes are cultivated in 12,000 hectares. There are several private wholesale markets functioning in Palacode and Royakottai. As peak summer draws near, the markets are witnessing a supply glut. Officials in the agriculture marketing department cited lack of crop rotation as reason for the excess supply and urged farmers to ensure crop rotation.

Speaking to TNIE, P Ganeshan, a trader from Palacode said, “The surplus supply is driving down prices. We have about 15 tonnes of tomatoes arriving in the market with no buyers. Decades ago, we had a strong supply chain which kept the prices stable. But in the past decade, tomato cultivation has been taken up in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu also. If there is self-sufficiency in their districts, there is a lack of demand here.”