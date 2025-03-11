Tamil Nadu boy’s death in wall collapse: SHRC recommends Rs 5 lakh relief to family

CHENNAI: Nearly nine years after the death of V Vishal, a nine-year-old Class 4 student, in a compound wall collapse at the Panchayat Union Elementary School in Kudumiyampatti village, Harur, Dharmapuri district, where he was studying, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday recommended the state government to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to his father.

The commission concluded that the incident, which happened in 2016, was due to negligence of public officials who failed to repair or rebuild the wall despite its bad condition. The SHRC came to the conclusion even after the departmental action against the teachers had been dropped and the criminal case against one of the teachers was dismissed by a magistrate court in 2017.

The SHRC also advised the Tamil Nadu government to instruct the school education directorates to establish clear guidelines for maintaining school buildings and compound walls. The commission suggested that chief educational officers (CEOs), district educational officers (DEOs) and other field officers coordinate with headmasters and parent-teacher associations (PTAs) or school management committees (SMCs) to prevent such incidents. It recommended monthly review meetings, particularly during the rainy season and school reopening periods to ensure students’ safety.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports and sought responses from the Director of Elementary Education, Chennai, and the Superintendent of Police (SP), Dharmapuri.