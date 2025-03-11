Three attack Class 12 Dalit boy with sharp weapons on bus in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Three youngsters, including two minors have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 16-year-old Class 12 student with sharp weapons on Monday. The incident occurred when the boy, son of a brick kiln worker from Ariyanayagipuram, was heading to his school at Palayamkottai in a bus.

When the bus reached Kettiyammalpuram, the three-member gang waylaid the bus, forcefully made the boy alight and attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing. The boy sustained injuries on his body, including head, neck and hands, and is undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli GH, sources said.

Subsequently, Srivaikuntam police reached the spot and held an inquiry. Probe revealed that the victim, who belongs to an SC community, had pursued a Class 11 girl, who travels in the same bus. Furious over this, the girls’ two brothers and a cousin brother allegedly conspired to attack the boy, said sources.