TNCSC load workers protest hiring of contract workers; claim earnings halved

VELLORE: Around 100 load workers, who work on a daily wage basis in the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), affiliated with the TNCSC Load Workers’ State Protection Association, submitted a petition to Collector V R Subbulaxmi on Monday, flagging the hiring of contract workers in the recently allotted godowns of ration shops in several taluks, reducing their earnings by half.

Speaking to TNIE, C Saravanan, General Secretary of the Association, said, “Godowns are being allotted for the ration shops at various taluks. For instance, new godowns are allotted for Anaicuttu and Pernambut. Earlier, loads to these taluks used to operate from Vellore and Gudiyattam. Instead of relocating the existing load workers to these new locations, TNCSC’s regional administration is hiring new contract workers at Anaikattu and Pernambut.”

He further explained that while loads continue to arrive at the Vellore and Gudiyatham godowns, they are later transported to Anaikattu and Pernambut. “Previously, we were responsible for transporting these loads to ration shops in those taluks as well. But now, the department has hired contract workers for these newly assigned areas, significantly reducing our earnings by half,” he added.