All schools in Krishnagiri to have child safety awareness boards

KRISHNAGIRI: In a first in the State, the Krishnagiri Child Protection Unit will install banners/boards about POCSO Act and child safety in all 2,069 schools. The boards have been readied at the cost of Rs 4.25 lakh.

District Child Protection Officer D Saravanan told TNIE, “The district administration will soon distribute display board about POCSO Act and child safety in all 2,069 schools, including 1,714 government schools.

The board will sensitise children to safe and unsafe touch, sexual innuendo, etc through pictorial representation. Child sexual abuse does not only mean touching with bad intention, it also includes grooming a child to abuse by exposing it to pornographic content, and talking with bad intention.

To prevent such incidents, awareness boards will be unveiled by Collector C Dinesh Kumar.” The boards will have contact numbers of District Child Protection Officer, Protection Officer (institutional care), Protection Officer (non- institutional care), apart from the child help line number-1098. The boards will also explain about support system for a survivor like filing FIR at police station, providing medical assistance, etc.