Arappor Iyakkam alleges cartelisation in TNCSC, FCI grain transport contracts

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO, has accused officials of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) and Food Corporation of India (FCI) of colluding with a private company and its affiliates to enable cartelisation in the contracts for transporting paddy and other grains in trucks.

They also alleged that the contracts were awarded to the company and its affiliated entities at an inflated price, causing significant loss to the exchequer. The NGO has filed complaints with the CBI, ED, I-T department, and DVAC.

The NGO said the local lorry transporters had previously transported paddy at Rs 329 per tonne for the first eight km until 2021. However, a state-level committee comprising officials from TNCSC, FCI and others set the paddy transportation rate at Rs 598 per metric tonne, significantly higher than the scheduled rate of Rs 288.