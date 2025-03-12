BHEL official found dead in office with Gunshot wound; Police investigation underway

TIRUCHY: A senior official of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) was found dead in his office late Tuesday night with a gunshot wound and police had filed a suicide case.
M. Shanmugam (50), the General Manager of the Seamless Steel Tubes Plant (SSTP) unit, was discovered with a pistol in his hand, slumped on a sofa inside his office.
According to sources, Shanmugam had reported for duty as usual on Tuesday morning at 8:30 am. As General Managers are allowed to stay in their offices and work overtime, his absence at home was not initially alarming. However, when his wife was unable to reach him by phone, she alerted the BHEL security team. Upon checking his office later that night, they found him lifeless, with a gunshot wound.
According to police sources, they have filed the case as suicide.
Preliminary police investigations suggest that Shanmugam might have purchased the firearm while he was in Noida. Officials are now exploring this angle to determine how the weapon was obtained and brought into the high-security BHEL premises.
Police and forensic teams were immediately called to the scene, and his body was sent to Thuvakudi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Shanmugam had been with BHEL for over 25 years and was among the youngest General Managers in the company, overseeing a workforce of more than 300 employees. Also, he had been undergoing treatment for cardiovascular issues and was on regular medication.
Coming from a family with deep ties to BHEL. He is survived by his wife and a daughter, who is currently pursuing her studies at a private college in Thanjavur.
Anyone distressed can call
The Tele MANAS toll-free mental health helpline number is 14416 or 1-800-891-4416.
Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050.