BHEL official found dead in office with Gunshot wound; Police investigation underway

TIRUCHY: A senior official of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) was found dead in his office late Tuesday night with a gunshot wound and police had filed a suicide case.

M. Shanmugam (50), the General Manager of the Seamless Steel Tubes Plant (SSTP) unit, was discovered with a pistol in his hand, slumped on a sofa inside his office.

According to sources, Shanmugam had reported for duty as usual on Tuesday morning at 8:30 am. As General Managers are allowed to stay in their offices and work overtime, his absence at home was not initially alarming. However, when his wife was unable to reach him by phone, she alerted the BHEL security team. Upon checking his office later that night, they found him lifeless, with a gunshot wound.