Farmers oppose Sathy Road expansion plan in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Over 200 farmers on Tuesday submitted a petition to the District Revenue Officer (DRO) and NH authorities, urging the state government to reconsider its plan to expand the Sathyamangalam Road (NH 948) and explore alternative routes.

Stating that several hundreds of acres of farmlands would be lost, farmers said they will protest until their concerns are addressed. Social activists also voiced concerns over damage to environment.

NHAI had initially planned to widen the 96 km long Sathy Road from Kurumbapalayam up to Kakanallah, located on the Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border. The NH wing of the State Highways department took over the project in 2022. In May 2023 , the union government had already sanctioned Rs 639.18 crore for acquiring about 650 acres of land.

However, as a special team led by a dedicated DRO wasn’t formed, the work was suspended. The LA process gathered momentum in the past three months after a special team was formed. On February 26, 2025, the Land Acquisition (LA) notification was issued, which has left property owners, farmers, and business owners anxious.