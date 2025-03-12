Gang uses crude bomb, machetes to kill rival in broad daylight in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old history-sheeter was killed in broad daylight at Thirukalimedu near Kancheepuram on Tuesday afternoon after an unidentified gang attacked him with machetes and hurled country-made bombs at him as he attempted to escape.

The deceased — A Raja, alias ‘Vasool’ Raja (38) — had at least 18 cases registered against him, including four murder cases in Kancheepuram district, said Sivakanchi police, who suspect that the fatal attack could be a fallout of a gang rivalry. Raja had come out on bail four months ago in a murder case.

The police said the gang, on two motorbikes, surrounded Raja, who was talking to his friends near a ration shop at Thirukalimedu in Kancheepuram district. The suspects hacked him with machetes, and when he attempted to escape, they hurled country-made bombs at him, said the police, adding that the suspects threatened Raja’s friends to stay away, and fled after he collapsed.