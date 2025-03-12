Gang uses crude bomb, machetes to kill rival in broad daylight in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old history-sheeter was killed in broad daylight at Thirukalimedu near Kancheepuram on Tuesday afternoon after an unidentified gang attacked him with machetes and hurled country-made bombs at him as he attempted to escape.
The deceased — A Raja, alias ‘Vasool’ Raja (38) — had at least 18 cases registered against him, including four murder cases in Kancheepuram district, said Sivakanchi police, who suspect that the fatal attack could be a fallout of a gang rivalry. Raja had come out on bail four months ago in a murder case.
The police said the gang, on two motorbikes, surrounded Raja, who was talking to his friends near a ration shop at Thirukalimedu in Kancheepuram district. The suspects hacked him with machetes, and when he attempted to escape, they hurled country-made bombs at him, said the police, adding that the suspects threatened Raja’s friends to stay away, and fled after he collapsed.
CCTV footage scanned to trace suspects
Alerted by bystanders, the police rushed to the spot and took the victim to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Subsequently, the Sivakanchi police sent the body for postmortem examination and registered a case. They have constituted special teams and are poring over CCTV camera footage near the crime scene to trace the suspects.
History-sheeter hacked to death in Thanjavur
In a suspected revenge murder, a history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang near Thanjavur on Tuesday. B Kurunthaiyan (50) was knocked down on Vallam-Orathanadu Road by a car-borne gang that hacked him to death with machetes, police said | P6