Hours after being caught, goat-killer leopard dies in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Fourteen hours after being caught using a trap net and tranquillised, a five-year-old female leopard that had allegedly killed eight goats and continued venturing into residential areas over the last few days in Onapalayam area in Coimbatore died due to suspected septicemia at Maruthamalai foothills on Tuesday afternoon.

District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division N Jayaraj said, “The animal had bite marks of another carnivore indicating that it may have been injured in a fight with another animal that resulted in the septicemia. The animal’s right and upper and lower canines were also broken, and it could have ventured into agricultural areas in search of easy prey like goats.”

The officer added, “We also noticed multiple fractures at the right elbow joint in the legs, and during the postmortem, we found kidney and heart failure in the animal due to septicemia.”