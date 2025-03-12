Madras HC allows CMRL to proceed with metro station plan on temple land; saves insurance company’s premises

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has allowed the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to proceed with its original design for constructing a metro rail station on the premises of Sri Rathina Vinayagar and Durgai Amman Temples on Whites Road without disturbing the United India Insurance Company Limited’s premises.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, in an order passed on Tuesday, said, citing a Kerala High Court order, “God will forgive us. God will protect the petitioners, the authorities, and also the author of this judgment.”

Allowing a petition filed by United India Insurance Company Limited, which opposed the CMRL’s revised plan to save the temple land and, instead, raise the constructions running through its premises, the judge quashed the notification of CMRL for acquiring land belonging to the petitioner-company under Section 3 (2) of Tamil Nadu (Acquisition of Lands for Industrial Purposes) Act, 1997.

The company had opposed the notification on the grounds of having raised a new building for its office at a cost of Rs 200 crore by getting approval from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and an NOC from CMRL.