Madras HC tells HR&CE to hold Namakkal temple festival in secular manner

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has directed the HR&CE department to conduct the festival of a temple in Namakkal district in a ‘secular manner’ without allowing any particular caste to dominate the worship and other events.

The order was passed on a petition filed by M Bharathi of Namakkal district, praying for a direction to the authorities to hold the festival at the Mahamariamman temple, at Jameen Elampalli village in Namakkal.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy observed, “When people – without realising the words of Swami Vivekananda that religion is ultimately for the cleansing of one’s soul and the soul does not know ‘caste’ – indulge in fights, the same need not be perpetuated by the department.”

“There is no question of cutting a cake and giving a piece of cake to each of the caste. There can be no caste discrimination at the place of worship,” the judge said.

‘Reply on bail petition of Seeman’s security guard’

The Madras HC directed the police to file reply to the bail applications moved by NTK leader Seeman’s security guard M Amalraj and driver B Subhakar, arrested in connection with tearing of the summons pasted on the NTK chief’s house in the sexual assault case and alleged wrongful restrain of Neelankarai police inspector, apart from wielding a revolver against him. The government advocate sought time till Friday for coming up with the reply but the judge gave two days.