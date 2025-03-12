NEP promotes exclusivity, privatisation of education: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after a heated exchange in Lok Sabha between DMK MPs and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the National Education Policy (NEP), Chief Minister MK Stalin reiterated on Tuesday that the state would never succumb to pressure by the Union government to implement the three-language formula of the National Education Policy in the state.

Addressing a government function in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday, Stalin criticised the NEP, contending that it not only promotes Hindi and Sanskrit, but affects social justice, fosters privatisation and exclusivity in education, and allowed communal influences to creep into academic institutions.

Recalling the turn of events that unfolded in the parliament on Monday, he said for those who question what a few elected MPs can achieve, the answer was on display in Lok Sabha.

He lauded the DMK MPs for passionately defending the state’s rights and for making Pradhan withdraw his use of an insulting term to refer to the TN MPs.

He accused Pradhan of attempting to “blackmail” Tamil Nadu by making the release of funds of Rs 2,152 crore under Samagra Shiksha scheme conditional upon the acceptance of the NEP.