NEP row: Pradhan shares 2024 letter; TN govt refutes ‘U-turn’ claim

CHENNAI: Doubling down on his claim that Tamil Nadu government went back on its promise to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in state schools, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tweeted a letter dated March 15, 2024, written by TN’s then Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to the Union Education Ministry.

The letter, the minister claimed, is a proof that Tamil Nadu did a “U-turn” after agreeing to implement the PM-SHRI scheme, including the provisions to implement the National Education Policy and the three-language policy to get the funds under Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme released.

The contents of the letter, which had already been reported by the media last year, said the state is “very keen” to sign the MoU for the PM SHRI scheme “based on the recommendations of the committee” it has constituted in this regard. The letter was sent to urge the centre to release the SS funds for 2023-24, which had been withheld until then, based on TN’s assurance that the MoU would be signed soon.

Releasing the letter, Pradhan questioned the “sudden change” in Tamil Nadu’s stance on NEP 2020. “Definitely for political brownies and reviving DMK’s political fortunes. This retrograde politics of DMK is a great disservice to the bright future of Tamil Nadu and its students,” he said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, however, responded alleging that “spreading misinformation won’t change the facts”. He said there was ”no sudden change” as alleged by Pradhan since the March 15, 2024, letter clearly stated that the state will decide on the implementation based on the recommendations of the committee.