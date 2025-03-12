Paddy sown in Tiruppur village after 52-year-long gap as water level improves

TIRUPPUR: Paddy cultivation has resumed in Thoravalur after 52 years, as groundwater level improved after the implementation of the Athikadavu-Avinashi project.

Several farmers who used to cultivate sorghum for livestock only during rainy season have shifted to paddy as farm wells that had been dry all these years now have abundant water.

T P Ranganathan, a farmer in Thoravalur, said, “Our area does not have a river or canal for irrigation. All farmers rely on wells and borewells. The Thoravalur pond last became full in 1972 due to heavy rains. It had not filled up until now. The pond had been dry for decades due to insufficient rainfall. This caused wells to dry up.” The groundwater level dropped to about 1,200 feet, he said, adding that cultivating paddy had to be given up as it required a lot of water.

“With no water, farmlands cracked up. We only cultivate fodder sorghum for livestock during the rainy season. Now, under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, the Thoravalur pond is full after about 52 years. Also, the well in my farmland, which is about 30 feet deep, is nearly full. So, I have taken up paddy cultivating again now. Four farmers, including myself have cultivated paddy across 13 acres,” he added.

K Sundara Vadivel, joint director of the agriculture department in Tiruppur, said, “We have learned that this project has changed the cultivation practices among farmers in Avinashi and Uthukuli taluks. Those who used to cultivate dry crops have now switched to crops like bananas, cassava, and paddy. The exact details will be known in the first week of April. For Tiruppur district, the target for paddy in 2024-2025 is 9,200 hectares. But we have achieved 9,798 hectares.”