Raids intensified on pharmacies in Coimbatore, Nilgiris over banned veterinary drug Nimesulide

COIMBATORE: Following the ban on the veterinary drug ‘Nimesulide, ‘ which affects vultures, the drug administration department has intensified raids at pharmacies in Coimbatore and Nilgiris district.

Following the raids, the department found the illegal sale of some drugs, which consists of similar combinations such as Nimesulide, without proper prescription and have initiated legal action against such pharmacies.

S Marimuthu, assistant director of Coimbatore drug control department, said, “Nimesulide is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and is widely used to relieve pain and inflammation mostly in cattle and pet animals.

It affects vultures when they eat the carcasses of these dead animals. Hence, the government banned the use and formulation of this drug from December 30, 2024, and instructed pharmacies to return these drugs to the manufacturers.”

He added, “As the drug was found to be toxic for the kidneys of vultures, it caused severe health issues to them and declined their population. Hence, the drug was banned only for animal use. However, more than 15 brands of drugs with similar formulations are used for human consumption.

But, during the raid, we found a few pharmacies selling these medicines without prescriptions. During the inquiry, it was found that drugs with similar formulations but used for different purposes were offered by pharmacies for animal use.

Hence, around five pharmacies, two each from Nilgiris and Coimbatore and one from Tiruppur, were found selling this drug during the drug audit, and a showcase notice was issued, and two pharmacies in Nilgiris had got their license cancelled temporarily.”

He further said that the use of similar drugs is high in rural areas located near the Western Ghats. Hence, they have intensified the checking as well as the awareness. Later, they insisted that pharmacies in Nilgiris should display information on banned drugs.