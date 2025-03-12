Rain lashes southern TN, fisherfolk asked to avoid venturing in sea

TIRUNALVELI/TENKASI/KANNIYAKUMARI/THOOTHUKUDI: Moderate rainfall was recorded at various places across the southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari on Tuesday.

Manjolai Hills, Cheranmahadevi, Nanguneri, Kalakadu, Moolakaraipatti and Palayamkottai, among other places, witnessed heavy downpours on Tuesday.

Sources said as the rain resulted in an increase in water flow at Thalaiyanai in Kalakadu, a bathing ban was imposed. Devotees were also barred from visiting Nambikovil in Thirukurankudi. Paddy fields in some areas, as well as harvesting in Cheranmahadevi region were affected.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli District Collector Dr R Sukumar, along with senior officials, reviewed the precautionary measures. A control room has been set up at the collectorate to monitor the situation, and to provide rain-related information to five regional-level teams. To report rain damages, public can dial toll free number 1077 or 0462-2501070, or send a message to 97865 66111 via WhatsApp. In Tenkasi, rainfall was also experienced at Kadayanallur and Puliyankudi.

Boating service to Vivekananda Memorial halted

In Kanniyakumari, boating service to Vivekananda rock and Tiruvalluvar statue was suspended in the morning due to rough weather. The rain was intense in some places in the district.