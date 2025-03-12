Rain lashes southern TN, fisherfolk asked to avoid venturing in sea

TIRUNALVELI/TENKASI/KANNIYAKUMARI/THOOTHUKUDI: Moderate rainfall was recorded at various places across the southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari on Tuesday.
Manjolai Hills, Cheranmahadevi, Nanguneri, Kalakadu, Moolakaraipatti and Palayamkottai, among other places, witnessed heavy downpours on Tuesday.
Sources said as the rain resulted in an increase in water flow at Thalaiyanai in Kalakadu, a bathing ban was imposed. Devotees were also barred from visiting Nambikovil in Thirukurankudi. Paddy fields in some areas, as well as harvesting in Cheranmahadevi region were affected.
Meanwhile, Tirunelveli District Collector Dr R Sukumar, along with senior officials, reviewed the precautionary measures. A control room has been set up at the collectorate to monitor the situation, and to provide rain-related information to five regional-level teams. To report rain damages, public can dial toll free number 1077 or 0462-2501070, or send a message to 97865 66111 via WhatsApp. In Tenkasi, rainfall was also experienced at Kadayanallur and Puliyankudi.
Boating service to Vivekananda Memorial halted
In Kanniyakumari, boating service to Vivekananda rock and Tiruvalluvar statue was suspended in the morning due to rough weather. The rain was intense in some places in the district.
Child falls into stagnant pool of water
A child accidentally fell into a stagnant pool of water in P&T Colony under Thoothukudi corporation limits, and was saved by an onlooker. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.
Amidst sporadic rain, low-lying residential areas were inundated in areas under the Thoothukudi corporation and the excess water was drained later. As the corporations had elevated the roads in low-lying areas, the rainwater filled several empty and unused tracts of land. "The rainwater stagnating since December is yet to dry, and now, the rain has refilled the empty sites," said Jeyaseelan, a resident.
In Tiruchendur, the prakarams of an old Sivan temple were inundated due to heavy downpours. Workers were roped in to drain the stagnant water.
In a statement, District Collector K Elambahavath appealed to the people living near the Maruthur anaicut, Srivaikuntam anaicut, Korampallam tank, Uppar odai, and the banks of Thamirabarani to not venture into the waterbodies.
Fishermen were instructed not to venture into the sea until further orders, after warnings were issued for heavy winds up to 55 kmph along south coast of Tamil Nadu, over the sea in Kanniyakumari and the Gulf of Mannar.