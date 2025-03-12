Residents slam CCMC for improper garbage collection and disposal

COIMBATORE: Residents and social activists have raised concerns alleging negligence by sanitary workers employed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in waste collection and disposal.

T Kumaravel, a resident of Mullai Nagar, said, “There is a vacant land near our street that has turned into a dump yard. Sanitary workers leave garbage bags there regularly instead of taking them to the designated collection point. To make matters worse, they burn the trash when the garbage piles start growing, leaving us to deal with the smoke and terrible stench.”

Reacting to the recent viral video on sanitary workers dumping waste near a residential area at Chinnavedampatti and setting it on fire, S Vivin Saravan, a social activist, said, “Burning garbage releases toxic fumes that are harmful to health and the environment. Sanitary workers are extremely irresponsible in engaging in such practices. The CCMC must take immediate steps to educate and monitor its staff.”

Residents have also urged the civic body to implement stricter supervision of sanitary workers and ensure proper garbage disposal methods are followed.