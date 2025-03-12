Sapiens Health Foundation celebrates World Kidney Day; unveils early detection strip

CHENNAI: The Sapiens Health Foundation celebrated World Kidney Day that falls on March 13, under the slogan ‘Are your kidneys ok? Detect early and protect kidney health.’

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Rajan Ravichandran, chairman of Sapiens Health Foundation, said the foundation has developed a strip using which people can test the level of protein simply by dipping it in urine.

He elaborated on the prevention of kidney disease and the importance of recognising high blood pressure and protein leak in urine as markers of kidney disease. K Krishnakumar, professor, IIT-Madras, gave a special talk on ‘AI in kidney disease’. He said tools such as AI will make patient outcomes better. “For people who are very sick, AI can fine-tune the type of clinical procedure that can be adopted,” he said.

Actor Siddharth released brochures marking the occasion. Kidney donors humourist ‘Madhu’ Balaji of ‘Crazy’ Mohan troupe and Ramkumar Shankar, managing director, Chemplast Sanmar, also participated in the event.